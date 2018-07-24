Honda announces delivery of Gold Wing motorcycle

Honda Gold Wing motorcycle is now available in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs26.85 lakh.

Bengaluru: The 2018 edition of the Honda Gold Wing motorcycle will now be available in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs26.85 lakh.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the delivery of the candy ardent red colour tourer today, a press release said.

The tourer was lighter, powerful and fast with the newly-developed horizontally-opposed six-cylinder engine, seven-speed dual clutch transmission and the first Honda to get a double wishbone front suspension, the release said.

The other features were cruise control via throttle by wire, electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height, the release said.

Senior vice-president (sales and marketing) of the company, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in the release that the Gold Wing has been known for its quality riding and luxury.

The model made its debut in India during the Auto Expo in February.