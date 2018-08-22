Isuzu to hike D-Max prices by up to ₹ 50,000 next month

The Isuzu D-Max price range is currently between ₹ 7.1 lakh and ₹ 15.82 lakh. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd today said it will hike prices of its D-Max pick-ups by up to ₹ 50,000 from next month to partially offset the impact of increasing input and distribution costs. The price increase is expected to be about 2-3% across the commercial variants—D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB and D-MAX V-Cross—translating into price rise in the range of ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 50,000 (ex-showroom), the company said.

The D-Max price range is currently between ₹ 7.1 lakh and ₹ 15.82 lakh.

“The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs,” the company said.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd hiked prices of its vehicles by up to ₹ 6,100 to partially offset the increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates.

Other companies, such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Honda Cars India Ltd have also announced price hikes from this month, citing rising input costs.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd announced that it would hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to 4% from September.