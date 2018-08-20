Maruti Suzuki Dzire pips Alto as India’s best selling car

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has overtaken the Alto as India’s best selling car. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Six Maruti Suzuki cars featured among India’s 10 best selling cars for July, with the Dzire compact sedan overtaking the Alto as India’s best selling car. According to data from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 25,647 Dzire cars were sold in July as compared to 14,703 in the year-ago period. Alto moved to the second spot with 23,371 units sold in July from 26,009 units last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s Swift (19,993 units), Baleno (17,960 units) and the WagonR (13,738 units) rounded up the top five. The Vitara Brezza came in sixth with 14,181 units shipped.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, meanwhile, lived up to its tag as India’s second largest carmaker as three of its cars—the Elite i20 (10,822 units), Grand i10 (10,775 units) and Creta (10,423 units)—made it to the Top 10 list. Honda Cars India’s newly launched compact sedan Amaze brought up the rear shipping 10,180 units.