Live now
Car sales in December LIVE: Maruti Suzuki reports 1.3% decline
Indian carmakers—on the first day of the new year—are reporting their car sales in December 2018. Here are the updates
Last Modified: Tue, Jan 01 2019. 01 23 PM IST
Highlights
- Indian carmakers—on the first day of the new year—are reporting their car sales in December 2018. Here are the updates:
- 01.23 pm IST Toyota car sales up 10% to 11,830 units in DecemberNew Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt. Ltd has reported a 10% increase in car sales in December to 11,830 units, compared with 10,793 units in the same month last year. For 2018, Toyota’s annual domestic sales rose 9% to 1,51,474 units, against 1,39,566 units last year, the company said.“We’re happy to close the year with a series of positive milestones despite the dampening effect on consumer sentiment owing to hike in fuel prices, higher interest rates, and increase in insurance premium,” said Toyota India’s deputy MD N. Raja. The buying sentiment had seen a slowdown in the past few months owing to adverse effects of macroeconomic factors, yet the industry hit back with a steady growth in car sales, he added.In December, Toyota and Suzuki deepened their alliance—a move that benefits Maruti Suzuki in a big way, Mint reported on 26 December. Toyota wants to learn from Maruti Suzuki the art of selling small cars. Maruti in turn wants to build a portfolio of bigger, premium cars. The companies will go for cross badging of their Corolla, Baleno and Vitara Brezza cars.
- 12.05 pm IST Maruti Suzuki reports 1.3% decline in December car salesNew Delhi: India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today reported 1.3% decline in sales at 1,28,338 units in December 2018. The company had sold 1,30,066 units in December 2017, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 1.8% at 1,21,479 units in December as against 1,19,286 units in the year-ago month.Sales of small cars, such as the Alto and Wagon R, were at 27,661 units as compared to 32,146 units in December 2018, down 14%. Sales of compact hathback segment, including models such as the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 3.8% at 51,334 units as against 53,336 units in December 2017, the company said.The carmaker’s sedan the Suzuki Ciaz sold 4,734 units as compared to 2,382 units in the same month a year ago. Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were up 4.9% at 20,225 units as compared to 19,276 units in the year-ago month, Maruti said.Exports in December were down 36.4% at 6,859 units as against 10,780 units in the corresponding month last year, it said. PTI
First Published: Tue, Jan 01 2019. 12 05 PM IST