Volvo to assemble plug-in-hybrid vehicles in India

Volvo’s XC 90 will become the first plug-in hybrid vehicle to be assembled in India. Source: Company website

New Delhi: In a bid to take the lead among premium carmakers in the electrified vehicle space, Volvo Cars India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Swedish premium passenger vehicle maker, on Thursday announced that it will launch four new plug-in hybrid vehicles in India in the next three years.

This effort to locally assemble and launch plug-in hybrid vehicles will be a pioneering one from the company as none of the other carmakers have announced any such initiative.

The vehicles will be assembled in the company’s manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.

The smallest premium car manufacturer by market share in the country plans to drive past the competition in this segment and is pinning its hopes on potential customers who are worried over the increasing pollution levels in the country.

Volvo’s XC 90 will become the first plug-in hybrid vehicle to be assembled in India.

At a global level, Volvo Cars Corp announced that every vehicle that will be launched from 2019 will be hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure battery-led electric powertrain, and by 2025 half of the cars that will be launched by the company will be fully battery led electric vehicles.

According to Charles Frump, managing director, Volvo Cars India, 87% of the total cars on Indian roads run for less than 30 kilometres per day. Hence, it makes sense to launch a plug-in hybrid that will not require any fossil fuel for daily urban usage.

“The plug-in hybrids will require no charging infrastructure since it can be charged at home or in office. So there is no need for charging infrastructure as well. The localization of plug-in hybrid vehicles marks the future of electrification for us. As a responsible luxury car company, we believe electrification is the future. However, till the time we have a supporting infrastructure, plug-in hybrids offer the intermediate solution,” added Frump.

As one of the smallest vehicle manufacturers in India, this is the opportunity for the company to take control over the market in terms of selling electrified vehicles.

In a December 2017 interview to Mint, Frump said that the company would want to be leaders in premium electrified vehicle space in India. Swedish car maker Volvo Car Corp. will launch only electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars in India after 2019 as part of its plan to shift to such vehicles worldwide.