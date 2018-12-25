Maruti Suzuki Dzire overtakes Alto as India’s best-selling car this fiscal

The Maruti Suzuki DZire is seen as a preferred car for taxi firms such as Ola and Uber. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan was India’s best-selling car since the start of 2018-19 fiscal year, overtaking the carmaker’s small car Alto, data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) showed. During April-November 2018, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sold 182,139 Dzire cars as compared with 153,303 units in the year-ago period, according to Siam. Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand, sold 169,343 Alto cars in April-November 2018 as compared with 175,996 units clocked in the corresponding period last year, when it was the best-selling model.

The third-best-selling model, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, was also another popular model from the carmaker’s stable during April-November, with 160,897 units sold. The model was in the fourth spot in the year-ago period with 115,192 units.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,49,270 Baleno hatchbacks in the first eight months of 2018-19 to be in the fourth spot, while its Vitara Brezza compact SUV moved up to fifth spot with 109,247 units this year. The Wagon R, another model from Maruti Suzuki, was in the sixth position with 1,07,061 units.

Hyundai Motor India Pvt. Ltd’s premium hatchback Elite i20 sold 92,817 units in April-November 2018 to be the seventh best-selling car in India. Hyundai Grand i10 was at the eighth position with 88,016 units sold followed by Hyundai Creta at 84,701 units. Rounding up the Top 10 best-selling cars list was Maruti Suzuki Celerio with 70,079 units.