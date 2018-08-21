Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift launched at ₹ 8.19 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift comes with a new 1.5 litre K15 petrol engine along with a new-generation smart hybrid technology featuring a lithium-ion battery
Bengaluru: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday launched the Ciaz facelift at ₹ 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift comes with a new 1.5 litre K15 petrol engine along with a new-generation smart hybrid technology featuring a lithium-ion battery. The earlier version of the sedan was powered by a 1.4 litre petrol engine. According to Maruti Suzuki, the new petrol powertrain would help the sedan deliver a fuel efficiency of 21.56 km/l.
The manual variants of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift’s petrol version are priced between ₹ 8.19 lakh and ₹ 9.97 lakh while the automatic transmission options are at ₹ 9.8 lakh and ₹ 10.97 lakh.
The diesel versions of the Ciaz facelift would continue to be powered by the original 1.3-litre diesel engine with hybrid technology, and are priced between ₹ 9.19 lakh and ₹ 10.97 lakh.
“With fresh changes, we are confident that the Ciaz facelift will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers,” Maruti Suzuki India CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in Bengaluru.
Maruti Suzuki has always strived to bring newer, advanced and greener technologies in India, Ayukawa said. “The new Ciaz, powered by K15 smart hybrid gasoline engine, is testament of the same.”
Over the past four years, the Ciaz has redefined the sedan segment with its class-leading space, design and sophistication, Ayukawa said.
Maruti Suzuki’s senior executive director (sales and marketing), R.S Kalsi, said the company has invested ₹ 160 crore on developing new petrol engine and related technologies.
First launched in 2014, the Ciaz has sold over 2,20,000 units till date. The model is retailed through the company’s NEXA sales.
