EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX with 834cc V-Twin engine unveiled

While everyone was busy awaiting the launch of 650cc Royal Enfield Continental GT and Interceptor, the oldest continuous manufacturer of motorcycles shocked the world by unveiling the Royal Enfield Concept KX—the modern day reincarnation of the 1938 version.

Royal Enfield says the project was started to show the talents of the design team, and the bike was designed from scratch in just six months.

Most design cues have been borrowed from the 1938 model—with a modern, yet unique touch. For starters, the airbox is the part of the frame. Everything has been flattened—from the dual exhausts to the fuel tank, while a swooping girder fork integrating the headlight completes the front. Say good bye to the pillion—just a single seat here, much like the original model.

And here’s the icing on the cake—the Concept KX has a single-sided softail rear-end, which is considered to be a world first.

The real showstopper, though, is the engine. It has 834cc V-Twin workhorse at its heart, which may seem measly to the original 1,140cc, but it’s not the 1930s anymore.

Royal Enfield says the KX concept is not going to see the production line anytime soon and has witheld several details.