 Audi to invest €14 billion for self-driving and electric cars - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Auto

Audi to invest €14 billion for self-driving and electric cars

Overall, Audi’s total projected expenditure for the next five years amounts to €40 billion

Last Published: Tue, Dec 04 2018. 02 12 PM IST
Douglas Busvine, Reuters
Audi also plans restructuring measures that will generate €1 billion in earnings uplift already in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Audi also plans restructuring measures that will generate €1 billion in earnings uplift already in 2018. Photo: Reuters

Frankfurt: Volkswagen AG’s premium auto brand Audi said on Tuesday it would invest €14 billion ($15.9 billion) through 2023 in electric cars, digitalization and autonomous driving. Overall, the company’s total projected expenditure for the next five years amounts to €40 billion, the company said in a statement. It also plans restructuring measures that will generate €1 billion in earnings uplift already in 2018.

“This planning round bears a clear signature: We are taking a very systematic approach to electric mobility and will be much more focused in future,” said Audi’s interim management board chairman Bram Schot.

“We are consistently prioritizing our resources for future-oriented products and services that are highly attractive and relevant to the market.”

First Published: Tue, Dec 04 2018. 02 12 PM IST
Topics: Audi Audi electric cars Audi self-driving cars Audi investment plans Volkswagen

More From Auto »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »