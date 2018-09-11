Jaguar chief Ralf Speth warns hard Brexit may cost JLR thousands of jobs

Jaguar Land Rover, which employs more than 40,000 people in the UK, said the company’s losses in the event of a no-deal Brexit would wipe out its profit. Photo: Bloomberg

London: Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive issued an unusually frank warning to Prime Minister Theresa May, saying a bad Brexit deal could put tens of thousands of jobs at risk and cost the company more than £1.2 billion a year ($1.6 billion).

‘Brexit is due to happen on March 29 next year. Currently, I do not even know if any of our manufacturing facilities in the UK will be able to function on the 30th,’ Ralf Speth told an audience — including May — at a conference in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.

Speth warned that decisions were being taken by companies now that won’t be reversed — whatever the final Brexit outcome. The company, which employs more than 40,000 people in the UK, said the company’s losses in the event of a no-deal Brexit would wipe out its profit.

Free access to Europe’s single market is ‘as important a part to our business, as wheels are to our cars.’ Losing that would mean ‘the bureaucracy of a customs official becomes more important than the craft of an engineer,’ he said.

JLR has four plants in the UK that produce 3,000 cars a day, use 25 million components and are dependent on a ‘just in time’ schedule. Any delays would cost the company £60 million a day, according to Speth.

‘What decisions will I be forced to make, if Brexit means not merely that costs go up, but that we cannot physically build cars on time and on budget in the UK?’