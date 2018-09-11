Passenger vehicle sales decline 2.46%, car sales down 1% in August

Car sales declined 1.03% to 1,96,847 units last month, against 1,98,892 units in August last year. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped 2.46% to 2,87,186 units in August, compared with 2,49,416 units in the same month last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said Tuesday. Car sales declined 1.03% to 1,96,847 units last month, against 1,98,892 units in August last year.

Motorcycle sales last month grew 6.18% to 12,06,512 units, from 11,36,322 units in August 2017. Total two-wheeler sales in August were higher 2.91% to 19,46,811 units, against 18,91,685 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles jumped 29.56% to 84,668 units in August, compared with 65,350 units in the year-ago month, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 3.43% to 23,81,931 units from 23,02,902 units in August 2017, it added.