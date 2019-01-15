White the most preferred car colour in India in 2018: Report

43% of customers opted for white in 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint.

New Delhi: When it comes to car colours, white is the most-preferred choice for many Indian consumers with 43% of them opting for the tone in 2018, according to a report by global paints major BASF.

According to the ‘BASF Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings’ by BASF’s Coatings Division, the other two most popular car colours last year were grey and silver with each finding preferences of 15% of buyers.

Red with 9% was the other popular colour, followed by blue at 7%, while black had just 3% buyers.

“Small cars which are pearl white in colour are popular among Indian consumers. Customers in the warm climate of India may prefer white because white cars do not heat up so quickly,” BASF Head of Design (Asia-Pacific) Chiharu Matsuhara said.

She further said: “Another reason might be the luxurious image of this colour, as suggested by our trend observations.”White also rules in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, the report said with 41 % new buyers going for the colour, followed by grey 15 %, silver 14 %, red 12 % and blue 7 %.

In the entry-level sub-compact segment, 42 % of buyers went for white colour, 17 % with grey and 16 % for silver. Red was the other popular colour in the segment with 12 %.

In the basic compact segment, white was also the most popular colour with 35 % of buyers opting for it, followed by grey and silver with 17 % each, red 9 % and blue 8 %, among other colours.

In the compact (premium) segment also, the BASF colour report said white was the most-popular colour with 46 % of consumers going for it, followed by silver at 21 % and grey at 17 %. Interestingly, only 1 % preferred black colour.

However, in the mid-sized segment, black was the second-most popular colour with 18 % behind white which had preference of 40 % buyers.

The other popular colours in the segment were blue at 16 % and silver at 13 % and brown 5 %, among others.

According to auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, passenger vehicle sales in the country stood at 33,94,756 units in 2018 as against 32,30,614 units in 2017, up 5.08 %.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.