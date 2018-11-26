Bajaj Auto launches KTM 200 Duke with ABS at 1.60 lakh

KTM is the largest motorcycle brand in the Europe. Photo: KTM

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto, which owns 49 per cent in Austrian sports bike brand KTM, Friday launched the ABS (anti-lock braking system) version of KTM 200 Duke, priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The newly added ABS will be an added feature for improved and controlled stopping power.

The 200 Duke ABS is in line with the new mandatory ABS law which orders all two-wheelers above the 125 cc displacement to have ABS as a standard offering. The new ABS law comes into effect from April 1, 2019.

The non-ABS variant of the KTM 200 Duke will continue to be available at a price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said in a release.

“With the addition of ABS our customers will now have choice of both ABS and non-ABS versions across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India,” said Amit Nandi, president (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto.

KTM is the largest motorcycle brand in the Europe, in which the Pune-based two-wheel major picked a little over 49 per cent in the company in 2008. Bajaj Auto rolled out KTM brands in 2012.