Retail sales of passenger vehicles decline in December

New Delhi: Retail sales of passenger vehicles continue to decline in December after a subdued festival season in October and November, as customer sentiment across the country is yet to recover despite significant drop in fuel prices. According to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Manufacturers, a lobby group representing automobile dealers, sales of passenger vehicles dropped 3% year on year to 202,585 units in December.

When compared sequentially, sales in the segment fell 7% despite manufacturers pruning their monthly production of vehicles and offering substantial discounts through dealers.

December has always been a healthy month for retail sales of automobiles since companies try to clear the inventory at the dealer’s end before the new calendar year begins. Discounts offered during this period are also significantly more compared to the rest of the year.

Retail demand for two wheelers have staged a turnaround on the back of continued recovery in the rural market and high demand due to the upcoming general elections and the recently concluded state elections. Sales of Motorcycles, scooters and mopeds from showrooms rose 11% year on year 1,141,209 units in December.

With the liquidity crisis in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) translating into lack of credit for fleet owners, retail sales of commercial vehicles declined 15% 53,712 units during the month compared to November.

As a result of subdued sales in the last four months, inventory with dealers is yet to reach the usual level. According to a survey conducted by FADA among its members, the current inventory of passenger vehicles ranges from 35 to 40 days, while for two-wheelers it is around 55 to 60 days. Inventory of commercial vehicles, a segment where sales have been hit due to the liquidity crisis in NBFCs, stock with dealers range from 35 to 40 days.

According to Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president, FADA, dealers are experiencing initial signs of revival in the industry compared to the recent festival season. Retail sales of passenger vehicles have been good in the last 15 days of December and the decline has been arrested.

This is the first time monthly retail sales data of automobiles released by any of the lobby groups representing different stakeholders of the automotive industry and going forward, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association will continue to release month-wise retail sales data between 7th and 10th of every month.

Automobile companies and their lobby group, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, only release the number of vehicles manufacturers dispatch to dealers, which do not often reveal the actual situation on the ground.

“We hope the retail data will act as a barometer for the industry and policymakers and help understand the situation of auto sales on ground, which will help in framing future actions and policies. This will not only help us but also stakeholders of the Industry in planning the business in a much more competent way and help balance inventory levels,” according to Kale.

The lobby group is of the opinion that despite the pick-up in sales in December, the inventory of two-wheelers continues to be above normal and wholesale billing in January will be moderated taking into consideration the retail situation in the month.

According to retail sales data released by the lobby group for the festival season — Navratri and Diwali — total vehicle registrations declined 11% during the 44-day period, while the same for two-wheelers declined 13% and four-wheelers by 14%, as the liquidity crunch faced by vehicle financiers along with high fuel prices and insurance cost resulted in slower sales.