Tata Motors’ HX5 Concept SUV to be called Harrier

The Tata Harrier will be launched in the first quarter of 2019.

Mumbai: Indian carmaker Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday said much awaited sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be called ‘Harrier’. Developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, Harrier is built on a monocoque platform and is the first vehicle from the Tata Motors stable to sport the ‘Impact design 2.0’ philosophy. Unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo as the H5X Concept, the Harrier will be launched in the first quarter of 2019.

The Harrier sports sleek looks and dynamism, and offers “a glimpse of the future generation of Tata Motors vehicles in terms of styling, technology and performance capabilities”, Tata Motors said in a statement. “Its architecture is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 and is adapted to suit the Indian conditions by Tata Motors engineers,” the carmaker added.

“With Turnaround 2.0 into play, we are geared to win sustainably in the market. We are proudly speeding towards our next market introduction ‘Tata Harrier’ that will take our brand value to the next level. “We are preparing for commercial launch in the first quarter of 2019,” said Mayank Pareek, president for passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors.

Driven by the success of its first compact SUV Tata Nexon, and also new cars Tigor and Tiago, Tata Motors has made a strong comeback in the Indian car market. In June, it overtook Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd as India third-largest automaker—less than a year after it pipped Honda Cars India for the No.4 slot.