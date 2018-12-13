TVS rolls out 50,000th BMW G 310 bike from Hosur plant

The 50,000th unit, a BMW G 310 R, was rolled out in the presence of Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad, and TVS Motor CEO Mr. K.N. Radhakrishnan.

New Delhi: Chennai-based two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co. Ltd rolled out today the 50,000th BMW G 310 motorcycle from its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, setting a milestone for the six-year alliance between TVS and BMW Motorrad. The Indian and German firms had come together in April 2013 to make BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS motorcycles in India for the world. The 310cc engine also powers the TVS Apache RR 310.

“It is heartening to see BMW’s foray into sub-500cc segment meet with positive response across the globe. We are delighted to be a part of this success story,” said Radhakrishnan.

That “we are rolling out the 50,000 unit of our 310 series motorcycles in less than two years...reaffirms our decision to offer premium products for the sub-500cc segment,” said Schramm.

Exports of the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS—the smallest motorcycles in the BMW Motorrad line-up—commenced in December 2016 and are now sold in more than 90 countries. They were launched in India earlier this year at an ex-showroom price of ₹3 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh, respectively.