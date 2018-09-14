Hyundai launches Verna anniversary edition; starts at Rs 11.69 lakh

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday launched an anniversary edition of its mid-sized sedan Verna priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The anniversary edition will be limited to 1,000 units based on single trim SX(O) in petrol and diesel engine variants with manual transmission and automatic transmission options, HMIL said in a statement.

It will have features such as wireless phone charging, front and rear skid plate and rear spoiler, among others, it added.

HMIL MD and CEO Y K Koo said, since its launch in August last year, the Next-Gen Verna had received good response from the market. The company’s endeavour was to delight customers and make the car even more aspirational with the anniversary edition, he added.