Hero MotoCorp sales up 7% at 7,69,138 units in September
Hero MotoCorp today reported 6.72% rise in total sales at 7,69,138 units in September , as against 7,20,739 units in the corresponding month last year
Last Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 05 38 PM IST
New Delhi:Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported 6.72% rise in total sales at 7,69,138 units in September.
The company had sold 7,20,739 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
The sales achieved in September this year were the highest monthly sales for the company, it added.
In the first six months of this fiscal (April-September), the company has already crossed 4.2 million units sales mark, it said. “With the peak festival season coming up in October and November, the company is confident of setting yet another global benchmark in retail sales during the period this year,” it added.
