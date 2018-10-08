 Maruti Dzire crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone - Livemint
Maruti Dzire crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki India introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017

Last Published: Mon, Oct 08 2018. 02 53 PM IST
PTI
The sales of new Dzire shot up 28% compared to the previous generation car. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said the latest version of its sub compact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch.

The company introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017.

“The sales of new Dzire shot up 28% compared to the previous generation car,” MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) R S Kalsi said in a statement.

He added that 25% of customers have opted for the model’s top variants, which are loaded with new features. “Nearly 20% of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant,” Kalsi said.

First Published: Mon, Oct 08 2018. 02 53 PM IST
