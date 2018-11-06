EICMA 2018: BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Yamaha, Aprilia, unveil new bikes

Photo: Royal Enfield

One of the year’s biggest motorcycle shows EICMA, or the Milan Motorcycle Show, commenced on Tuesday. The show has been historically used by manufacturers to debut new models, and this year was no different. BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Yamaha, and Aprilia among others unveiled their latest offerings at the event.

Here are some of the hottest bike launches from the event:

BMW Motorrad

The Bavarian motorcycle maker took the covers off the BMW F 850 GS Adventure in Milan. The bike, as the name suggests, is an off-road variant of the regular F-850 GS launched earlier this year and will succeed the BMW 800 GS Adventure.

The F850 GS Adventure comes with the same power train found on the regular variant—a 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853cc. The engine produces 85hp of power and 92Nm and torque. Everything other than that is different on the Adventure—the bike has new auxiliary lights, bigger windscreen, reworked bash plate design and crash bars. All of this adds a weight of 15 kilos.

The fuel tank on the Adventure is larger than the regular variant—it can hold 23L of fuel and has a range of 550 km. It also has a different placement—it is placed between the seat and steering head to improve the centre of gravity.

Apart from the basic trim, the BMW F850 GS also comes in Exclusive and Rallye style variants.

Triumph

Triumph’s biggest revelation at the event was not a new bike, but commencement of its operations in China.

Triumph unveiled the Bonneville T120 Diamond edition, which commemorates 60 years of Bonneville motorcycles. Only 900 units of these motorcycles will be made. The bikes feature the same underpinnings as a regular Bonneville T120—a 1200cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that produces 78.9bhp and 105Nm of torque. This is mated to a six-speed transmission.

To justify the limited edition tag, the Bonneville T120 Diamond has been given a few cosmetic uplifts—a white colour scheme with a Union Flag graphic and a Triumph badge on the fuel tank.

Aprilia

The Italian superbike giant put on show its frontrunner, the Aprilia RSV4 1100. The 2019 model comes with a 1074cc V4 engine that generates a whopping 214bhp and 122Nm of torque. The bore has also been bumped up from 78mm to 81mm. The powertrain is mated with a six-speed transmission, with the fifth and sixth gears having higher ratios. The rev limiter is now set at 13,600rpm. The look of the RSV4 remains unchanged, albeit a few carbon fibre bits here and there.

MV Agusta

MV Agusta showcased one of the most aggressive looking motorcycles of the show, the Brutale 1000 Serie Oro. The Brutale 1000 Serie Oro is a four-cylinder, 1000cc monster which generates 205bhp and 115.5Nm of torque. The bike boasts a naked design with a redesigned airbox and gets dual exhausts with electronic exhaust valve, tweaked camshaft timings 8-level traction control, anti-wheelie system and launch control.

Ducati

Ducati unveiled the Panigale V4S, Hypermotard 950, Diavel and Diavel S.

The Panigale V4S is a supersport that is powered by a four-cylinder engine with a capacity of 1,103cc that makes 211 bhp and 126Nm of torque. The bike has the golden power-to-weight ratio of 1.1:1, a distinction in itself. The Panigale V4 replaces the top superbike of Ducati, the 1299, and was developed in collaboration with its racing division, Ducati Corse, which also competes in MotoGP. It will also come in a limited edition Panigale V4 Speciale variant with titanium exhaust and dedicated livery.

The Hypermotard is the Italian motorcycle maker’s off-roader on slicks. The Hypermotard 950 succeeds the 939 and comes with more power, torque, electronics and sheer looks. Powering the bike is a 937cc Testrastretta twin motor which generates 112 bhp of power and 95Nm of torque. The Hypermotard line is known for its accessibility of jaw-dropping torque at low rpm ranges, and this is no different. The bike also gets a revised riding position, wider handlebar and a new seat.

The Diavel and Diavel S are sports tourers from Ducati that are powered by a Testastretta 1262 engine with desmodromic variable timing (DVT). The motor generates 159hp and 129Nm of torque. The Diavel receives a few engine tweaks and a new chassis with tubular steel Trellis that results in better handling, steeper lean angles and more comfort, according to Ducati. The Diavel S receives an Ohlins front and rear suspension, high performance braking system and DQS that allows clutchless shifting.

Yamaha

Yamaha revealed the Tenere 700, a dual-sport motorcycle which can be used on and off the road. The Tenere 700 is powered by a CP2 parallel-twin engine, with a capacity of 689cc, borrowed straight off the Yamaha MT-07 and XSR700. The compact engine has an output of 72 bhp and peak torque of 68 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The Tenere 700 has a 16-litre fuel tank with a range of 350 km. The Tenere 700 gets 43 mmupside down rally-spec coil spring forks with a travel of 210mm. The rear suspension is link-type, remotely adjustable for preload with 200 mm of travel.

KTM and Royal Enfield are expected to launch bikes in the second half of the event. KTM will likely showcase the Duke 390 Adventure, a do-it-all version of the existing Duke 390. Royal Enfield is expected to drop a completely new 834cc Bobber bike.