Avan Motors to launch 6 electric scooters in 3 years

Avan Motors recently introduced its Xero Plus electric scooter, and will launch another model in January. Photo: Avan Motors website

New Delhi: Electric scooter startup Avan Motors plans to introduce one new product every six months starting from this year, eyeing total sales of around one lakh units within three years, a top company official said. The company, which has a pipeline of six products, expects to introduce these in the market at a price range of ₹45,000-80,000.

“In the year 2019 we have a plan to sell around 25,000 units pan India and in the coming 2-3 years we are targeting to sell one lakh per annum depending upon market,” Avan Motors’s chief operating officer Hridesh Thakur told the Press Trust of India. The company had recently showcased its six electric scooters equipped with lithium ion batteries with top speed of up to 45km/h.

Elaborating the company’s product launch strategy, Thakur said: “We have plan of introducing one new product in every six month in price range of ₹45,000-₹80,000.” The company has introduced its Xero Plus high speed model. It will launch another model this month.

According to Thakur, Avan Motors will touch sales of over 1,000 units per month in the next two months. He said the company has an in-house R&D team for product development and has collaborated with “global technology providers from the UK and Europe to focus on futuristic and innovative products”.

Avan Motors has a manufacturing plant at Hinjewadi in Pune. Spread over 22,000 sq.ft, the unit has a production capacity of 36,000 per annum on single shift basis.

When asked if the company planned to have other plants, Thakur said:”As the market grows, we will come with minimum three more satellite plants across various regions.”

Avan Motors has 25 touch points across India, and plans to reach 200 touch points by end of 2019.