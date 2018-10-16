Hero Motocorp Q2 profit falls 3% to ₹976 crore
Hero Motocorp’s profit after tax fell to ₹976 crore in the three months ended 30 September, compared with ₹1,010 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, posted a 3.4% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher expenses amid a depreciating rupee.
Profit after tax fell to ₹976 crore ($132.86 million) in the three months ended 30 September, compared with ₹1,010 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations rose 8.6% to ₹9,091 crore.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹938 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
Earlier this month, Hero raised prices of its motorcycles and scooters to tackle rising commodity costs and currency depreciation.
The company sold about 2.1 million two-wheelers in the September quarter, compared with 2 million in the same period a year earlier.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
