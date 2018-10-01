TVS Motor sales up 18% in September

Motorcycle sales increased 16% to 1,66,489 units last month as compared to 1,43,923 units in September 2017. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: TVS Motor Co on Monday reported 18% rise in sales at 4,23,978 units in September as against 3,59,850 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales grew 17% at 4,10,696 units last month as compared to 3,50,854 units in the year-ago month, TVS Motor said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 18% at 3,61,136 units last month as compared to 3,07,160 units in September last year, it added.

Scooter sales were at 1,42,562 units last month as against 1,21,601 units in September 2017, a growth of 17%.

Motorcycle sales increased 16% to 1,66,489 units last month as compared to 1,43,923 units in September 2017, it said.

The company’s total exports grew 20% to 61,192 units in September as against 50,971 units in the year-ago month, the company said.