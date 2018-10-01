TVS Motor sales up 18% in September
Total two-wheeler sales grew 17% at 4,10,696 units last month as compared to 3,50,854 units in the year-ago month, TVS Motor said
New Delhi: TVS Motor Co on Monday reported 18% rise in sales at 4,23,978 units in September as against 3,59,850 units in the same month last year.
Total two-wheeler sales grew 17% at 4,10,696 units last month as compared to 3,50,854 units in the year-ago month, TVS Motor said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 18% at 3,61,136 units last month as compared to 3,07,160 units in September last year, it added.
Scooter sales were at 1,42,562 units last month as against 1,21,601 units in September 2017, a growth of 17%.
Motorcycle sales increased 16% to 1,66,489 units last month as compared to 1,43,923 units in September 2017, it said.
The company’s total exports grew 20% to 61,192 units in September as against 50,971 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
More From Auto »
- A hypercar that goes from zero to 60 in 1.9 seconds is taking pre-orders
- Hyundai sales up 1% in September at 62,757 units
- Tata Motors domestic sales up 20% at 64,250 units in September
- Aston Martin throttles back price range ahead of planned IPO
- Maruti Suzuki reports marginal increase in September car sales
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Apollo Tyres’ investors peeved at rising wages of top brass even as profits fall
- Why record foodgrain production failed to cheer farm input providers
- Lessons from Accenture’s earnings beat and conservative guidance
- Tangled up in regulatory knots, Bandhan Bank seeks a way out
- Why IL&FS may not be out of the woods