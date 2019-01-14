Mahindra Marazzo M8 eight seater launched at ₹13.98 lakh

The Mahindra Marazzo M8 eight-seater is co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house Pininfarina.

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Monday launched an eight-seater variant of the Marazzo. Prices for the new version will start at ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). “The inclusion of the eight-seater option on the top-end Mahindra Marazzo M8 variant will further widen the Marazzo’s appeal,” said Veejay Nakra, chief of sales and marketing (automotive division) at Mahindra.

The Mahindra Marazzo M8 eight-seater comes with various features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Marazzo M8 eight-seater has been engineered in collaboration with Mahindra North American Technical Centre and Mahindra Research Valley (Chennai). It is co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house Pininfarina.