Harley-Davidson plans smaller bike with eye on India

Harley-Davidson plans to add ‘lighter, smaller and more accessible products’ through 2022 in its electric motorcycles portfolio.

New Delhi: Harley-Davidson on Monday said it plans to develop a 200-500cc motorcycle through a strategic alliance in Asia, which will be used to primarily fuel its growth in India.

Sharing its global growth roadmap through 2022, the US-based cult bike marker said it plans to launch the small displacement motorcycle, meant for emerging markets, in India within two years.

Harley-Davidson also plans to add ‘lighter, smaller and more accessible products’ through 2022 in its electric motorcycles portfolio. It will start this with the launch of its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, in 2019.

Moreover, the company said it will develop a new modular 500-1,250cc middleweight platform of motorcycles on which multiple models in three distinct product categories and four displacements, can be developed.

In an investor communication, Harley-Davidson said, “We intend to enter into a strategic alliance in Asia to launch a 250-500cc motorcycle within two years in India, and into other emerging markets in Asia over time.”

The move is aimed at expediting market entry and increase brand access and volume and the new product will server as bridge to the company’s larger motorcycles. It will also “enable accessible price point for premium small displacement market entry”, Harley-Davidson added.

The planned alliance in Asia will “leverage world-class partner’s manufacturing scale and retail footprint”, the company said without disclosing further details.

In India, Harley-Davidson said, a growing middle class and product introductions by domestic manufacturers are providing stimulus.

The 200-500 cc segment saw sales of 7 lakh units in 2017 growing at 25 per cent. The over 500 cc segment grew by up to 28 per cent selling around 8,500 units last year, as per industry estimates.

“Competitors have entered into various alliances and partnerships to accelerate the pace of market entry (in India),” the company said.

Harley-Davidson sells 16 models in India ranging from Street 750 with starting price of Rs 5.25 lakh to CVO LIMITED tagged at Rs 49.99 lakh.

On electric bikes, Harley-Davidson said Livewire will be the first in a broad, no-clutch ‘twist and go’ portfolio of electric two-wheelers “designed to establish the company as the leader in the electrification of the sport”.

“LiveWire will be followed by additional models through 2022 to broaden the portfolio with lighter, smaller and even more accessible product options to inspire new riders with new ways to ride,” it added.

The company further said it will drive to extend its leadership in heavyweight motorcycles by continuing to develop improved, more technologically-advanced Touring and Cruiser motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich said: “We expect this plan will result in an engaged, expanded Harley-Davidson community with a more diverse rider base, along with industry-leading margins and cash flow.”