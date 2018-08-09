Maruti Suzuki starts bookings for Ciaz facelift at ₹ 11,000

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be Suzuki’s new 104 BHP 1.5-litre petrol motor that will come in place of the earlier 1.4 petrol.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it will start accepting bookings for the Ciaz facelift from Friday at a booking amount of ₹ 11,000 at 319 NEXA showrooms across India. The company plans to launch the 2018 Ciaz on 20 August. Powering the new Ciaz will be Suzuki’s new 104 BHP 1.5-litre petrol motor that will come in place of the earlier 1.4 petrol.

According to details on the Ciaz facelift available so far, the mid-sized sedan sports a rounder look upfront, with a smoother chrome-lined grille that fuses with the new LED headlights. The bonnet is also reworked that flows upwards from the grille.

The front bumper is also reworked and sports a wider air dam that connects directly with the fog lamp inserts. The top-spec model gets chrome door handles and a new design for the diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the back, except for new inserts for the LED tail-lamps and chrome detailing on the rear bumper, the overall styling remains the same.

On the inside, the Ciaz facelift is expected to a new instrument cluster and a multi-info display, an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and new upholstery as well. Feature additions on the top-spec Ciaz come in the form of cruise control; auto headlights are expected too.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the prices for the 2018 Ciaz.