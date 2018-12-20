Hyundai to hike car prices by up to ₹30,000 from 1 January

The new prices will be effective from 1 January across all Hyundai cars—from the Santro to the Tucson. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Pvt. Ltd on Thursday said it will hike car prices by up to ₹30,000 from 1 January in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The new prices will be effective from 1 January across all models, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Hyundai sells a range of models, from the Santro hatchback to Tucson SUV priced between ₹3.89 lakh and ₹26.84 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Last week, Tata Motors, Ford India and Nissan India had announced car price hikes effective the new year.

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, BMW, Renault and Isuzu have also announced car price hikes from next month citing impact of increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.