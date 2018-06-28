 Mahindra’s next car may have a Hindi name - Livemint
Mahindra’s next car may have a Hindi name

Anand Mahindra on Twitter asked for ‘desi’ names for Mahindra’s next car, and was soon inundated with suggestions ranging from ‘Dhaakad’ to ‘Baahubali’

Last Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 02 45 PM IST
Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s next car could have a Hindi name as Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra’s library of possible car names is now full of desi words.

Mahindra’s interest in Indic language names was sparked off after a Twitter user asked him whether there is any chance of a car being named in an Indian language. He then started scouting for suggestions from everyone on Twitter leading to a bombardment of desi names—ranging from common words like Dhaakad, which loosely translates to “tough and strong”, to Sanskrit ones such as Daruga (Lord Krishna’s chariot).

Another suggestion was ‘Mahindra Baahubali’.

It is well-known that names of all Mahindra vehicles, including Scorpio, Bolero, Xylo and Verito, end with an ‘O’ and therefore a Twitter user was quick enough to suggest ‘Mahindra Shastro’, a take on Shastra, which means weapon.

Similarly another user suggested Jugnoo (firefly).

Expressing gratitude to everyone on Twitter for giving their inputs, Anand Mahindra said his library of names is going to grow exponentially. “Now I’m worried that competitors will be also be able to access this useful advice on my timeline!,” he quipped.

First Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 02 38 PM IST
