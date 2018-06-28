Mahindra’s next car may have a Hindi name

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s next car could have a Hindi name as Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra’s library of possible car names is now full of desi words.

Mahindra’s interest in Indic language names was sparked off after a Twitter user asked him whether there is any chance of a car being named in an Indian language. He then started scouting for suggestions from everyone on Twitter leading to a bombardment of desi names—ranging from common words like Dhaakad, which loosely translates to “tough and strong”, to Sanskrit ones such as Daruga (Lord Krishna’s chariot).

Another suggestion was ‘Mahindra Baahubali’.

Give me some suggestions...I enjoy collecting a library of possible car names... https://t.co/PO6nTgPIOI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2018

Krishna"s chariot name :-Daruga

Krishna had 4 horses.

1. Balahak(whitish)

2.Meghapuspa/Meghan(color of clouds)

3. Shaibya(green like a parrot)

4. sugreeva(yellow-gold) — Swami Shivapad (@Swamishivapad) June 27, 2018

The kind of vehicles Mahindra produces, it should be named "धाकड". — Deepak S. Roundal (@deepakroundal) June 27, 2018

"Mahindra Bahubali" , there is a background score and anthem already available, tried and tested. — Sameer Jha (@realsgljha) June 27, 2018

It is well-known that names of all Mahindra vehicles, including Scorpio, Bolero, Xylo and Verito, end with an ‘O’ and therefore a Twitter user was quick enough to suggest ‘Mahindra Shastro’, a take on Shastra, which means weapon.

Sir..hope u will use it for your new UV..it comes with a signature letter "O" — KUNAL SHASTRI (@kunalshastrys) June 27, 2018

Similarly another user suggested Jugnoo (firefly).

Expressing gratitude to everyone on Twitter for giving their inputs, Anand Mahindra said his library of names is going to grow exponentially. “Now I’m worried that competitors will be also be able to access this useful advice on my timeline!,” he quipped.