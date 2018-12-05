Maruti Suzuki announces price hike to combat higher costs

Maruti Suzuki shares are trading lower today. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will hike prices across various car models next month to mitigate the impact of high commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, the automaker said on Wednesday. “It has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the...additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2019,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The price hike will vary for different models, the company said.

At 12.55pm, Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 1.21% lower at ₹7,630 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex fell 0.58% to 35926.44 points.