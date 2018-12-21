Jawa Motorcycles opens three dealerships in Bengaluru

A Jawa dealership in Bengaluru. Photo: Twitter/Anand Mahindra

Mumbai: Jawa Motorcycles on Thursday opened three dealerships in Bengaluru, days after launching the Jawa Pune dealerships—taking the number of touch points to five. Classic Legends is proud to announce the launch of its first three Jawa Motorcycles dealerships in Bengaluru, the company said in a release.

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, had on 15 November relaunched Jawa Motorcycles in India with three models: the Jawa Jawa, the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Perak. While the Jawa Jawa and Jawa 42 go on sale immediately, the Perak will launch in 2019.

Jawa and Jawa 42, the two models launched on Thursday, are powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine in a double-cradle chassis, generating 27bhp of power. The firm claims the all-new engine uses a double overhead camshaft (DOHC) configuration, which increases the efficiency of the engine at higher speeds.

Priced at ₹1.64 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Jawa and Jawa 42 are seen as the first real challengers to Royal Enfield in the retro cruiser segment of motorcycles. However, both cost more than Royal Enfield Classic 350, which retails at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Having first entered the Indian market in the early 1960s, Jawa was founded in Czechoslovakia more than 90 years ago. In its heyday, Jawa bikes were exported to more than 120 countries.

The new engines are developed on a platform that already complies with the Bharat Stage VI emission norms, the company said in a statement, adding that the motorcycles will be manufactured at M&M’s Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, facility.

With the dealerships becoming fully operational, customers in Bengaluru can now book and test ride Jawa and Jawa 42 motorcycles, Classic Legends said. Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group, Anupam Thareja and Boman Irani are the shareholders of Classic Legends, with Mahindra holding majority stake of 60%.

Jawa plans to set up over 100 dealerships across the country over a period of time.