NGT asks Volkswagen to pay penalty of Rs 100 crore in 24 hours
NGT to Volkswagen, “Why have you not complied with our order when there is no stay. We will not give you any further time.”
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Thursday slammed German auto major Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel took strong exception to the non-compliance of its order by the automobile giant and asked it to give an undertaking that it will submit the amount by 5 PM on Friday.
“Why have you not complied with our order when there is no stay. We will not give you any further time,” the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said while asking Volkswagen to submit an affidavit of compliance after deposit.
The tribunal deferred the matter for hearing after it was informed that the Supreme Court is also seized of the issue.
On November 16 last year, the tribunal had said that the use of ‘cheat device’ by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India leads to inference of environmental damage and had asked the German auto major to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Auto »
- Skoda launches Superb Corporate Edition at Rs 23.99 lakh
- The 2019 Honda CB300R will cost you less than Rs 2.5 lakh
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares
- Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in US
- Volkswagen, Ford set alliance centered on vans, pickups
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- SBI says lenders in talks for resolution plan for Jet Airways
- SC relaxes stringent restrictions on Maharashtra dance bars
- John Bogle, Vanguard founder who popularized low-cost index fund, dies at 89
- Scoot airline announces new flights to Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Trivandrum
- Flipkart Republic Days vs Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo smartphones
Mark to Market »
- DCB Bank Q3 results: Small loans give big pain as farm, mortgages lift delinquencies
- 1 step forward, 2 steps back. Is GST going the VAT way?
- Mindtree delivers stable Q3 results after a shock Q2
- RIL Q3 results today: Will Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail make up for lost energy?
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares