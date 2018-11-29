Bajaj launches Pulsar 150 Neon priced at ₹64,998
The Pulsar 150 Neon is essentially the Pulsar 150 Classic with new colour options—Neon Red, Neon Yellow and Neon Silver
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd launched on Thursday the new Pulsar 150 Neon priced at ₹64,998 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar 150 Neon is essentially the Pulsar 150 Classic with new colour options—Neon Red, Neon Yellow and Neon Silver. The Neon Yellow also gets a matte black paint scheme, a first for any Pulsar in India. The bike will feature neon highlights on the headlamp brows, badges, side-panel mesh, and the grab rail.
“The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100-110cc bike,” Bajaj Auto president (motorcycles) Eric Vaz said in a statement.
Coming to the specifications, the Pulsar 150 Neon is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that make 14bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 13.4Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm disc upfront and 130mm drum at the rear. There is no anti-lock braking system. The chassis, suspension and dimensions are identical to that of the Pulsar 150 Classic.
