Tata Nexon gets 4 stars in Global NCAP crash test results
Tata Motors, in the Global NCAP crash test, received four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants, while its body shell was rated as stable
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd’s compact SUV Nexon has received four stars from vehicle safety group Global NCAP based on the crash test results done by the UK-based group. The compact SUV received four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants, while its body shell was rated as stable.
Global NCAP secretary general David Ward said the four stars awarded to the Tata Nexon represent a very strong result from a major Indian car manufacturer.
“This impressive safety performance is comfortably above the new crash test standards applied in India to new models since October 2017,” he added.
Tata Motors in a statement said the Nexon achieved the highest adult safety score amongst all the models tested across the Indian market.
“The Global NCAP results are a reflection of our commitment towards bringing technologically advanced features which are safe yet stylish,” said Tata Motors president (passenger vehicles) Mayank Pareek.
In 2016, Tata Motor’s compact sedan Zest with two airbags had also received four stars from Global NCAP.
