Jawa bikes sold out till Sep 2019, online booking ends tonight

Deliveries of the Jawa motorcycles—the Jawa and Jawa 42—will commence as scheduled in March 2019 from 100+ dealerships that are expected to come up by 15 February.

New Delhi: That Jawa Motorcycles has created an unprecedented buzz since its bikes—the Jawa, the Jawa 42, and the bobber-style Perak—broke cover on 15 November is a known on the world wide web. But now there’s tangible proof of the overwhelming response the motorcycle has garnered.

Jawa motorcycles are sold out till September 2019, and that’s even before the first bike could roll out of production. Online bookings for the Jawa and Jawa 42 will close at midnight today, maker Classic Legends has said. Deliveries, however, will commence as scheduled in March 2019 from 100+ dealerships that are expected to come up by 15 February.

Jawa Motorcycles will soon send out a communication to its customers about their waiting period.

“The current waiting period for online bookings already extends till September 2019; however, the deliveries will start from March 2019 as per the booking sequence,” said Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, in a statement. “We will work on ramping up our production to reduce the waiting period, but quality is paramount for us, and we request patience and understanding from Jawa fans. The wait—we promise—will be worth it.”

Jawa Motorcycles will be manufactured at Mahindra’s Pithampura plant in Madhya Pradesh. Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group, Anupam Thareja and Boman Irani are the shareholders of Classic Legends, with Mahindra holding a majority stake of 60%.

Jawa Motorcycles is currently focused on meeting the 15 February target of setting up 100+ dealerships in India. It has so far launched 10 dealerships across Pune (2), Bengaluru (3) and Delhi (5). “Given the continued demand for bookings, all dealerships will be open for test rides. We invite customers to walk into our showrooms for further bookings (online bookings close today),” said Thareja.

Launched on 15 November, the Jawa and Jawa 42 have garnered favourable reviews from the media. “With the Jawa and Jawa 42, Classic Legends has demonstrated its ability to connect the technical left brain to the artistic right brain to reproduce the character, appeal and attitude of the iconic motorcycle,” Mint Lounge said in its Jawa bike review on 22 December.

The Jawa bikes play in the same ballpark as the Royal Enfield motorcycles, with the Jawa 42 going head-to-head with the Classic 350—at least on the price front. It, however, remains to be seen how the oldest motorcycle in continuous production goes up against an icon reborn.