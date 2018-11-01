Tata Motors domestic sales up 18% at 57,710 units in October

Total exports during the month stood at 4,554 units as compared to 4,311 units in October last year, a growth of 6%, the company said

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday reported 18% increase in domestic sales to 57,710 units in October as compared to 48,886 units in the same month last year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up by 11% at 18,290 units last month as compared to 16,475 units in October 2017, the company said in a statement.

The company said its commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 39,420 units in October, up by 22% from the same period of last year.

Total exports during the month stood at 4,554 units as compared to 4,311 units in October last year, a growth of 6%, the company said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)