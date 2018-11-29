5 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno cars sold in just 38 months

The Baleno is the first car from the Maruti Suzuki stable to be exported to Japan from India. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has sold 5 lakh Baleno cars since the launch of the premium hatchback 38 months ago, said the carmaker on Thursday. The Baleno, which was launched in October 2015, posted a 20.4% growth in sales in the April-October period this fiscal, the company said.

“Our engineers have ensured that Baleno offers superior ride and handling, class-leading performance and safety... Baleno has been among the top selling cars in India since 2016,” said R.S. Kalsi, senior executive director (marketing and sales) at Maruti Suzuki India.

The Baleno, exclusively manufactured in India, is the first car from the Maruti Suzuki stable to be exported to Japan from India. The Baleno will also be the first Suzuki car to be cross-badged as a Toyota as part of a global deal between the Japanese carmakers, Mint reported on 6 August.

Suzuki will likely to supply as many as 25,000 Baleno cars each year to Toyota, which in turn will start hawking the the car through its own dealership network from the first quarter of 2019-20, the report had said. The Baleno will undergo some minor changes in its exteriors and interiors before its sold as a Toyota.

Toyota will make Suzuki cars at its Bengaluru facility, Mint reported on 14 September, widening the alliance between the two companies in India.