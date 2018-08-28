Royal Enfield launches Classic Signals 350 with ABS, prices start ₹162,000
A follow-up of the Pegasus 500, the Classic Signals 350 comes in two new colours, Airborne Blue and Stromrider Sand, indicative of Royal Enfield’s 65 years of association with the Indian armed forces
New Delhi: Royal Enfield today launched a new variant of its best-selling Classic 350 motorcycle with dual-channel anti lock-braking system (ABS)—a first for the bike maker in India. A follow-up of the Pegasus 500, the Classic Signals 350 comes in two new colours, Airborne Blue and Stromrider Sand, indicative of Royal Enfield’s 65 years of association with the Indian armed forces. The motorcycle is priced at ₹ 161,728 (ex-showroom, Chennai).
“‘Made Like a Gun’, is a motto that we’ve earned at Royal Enfield, as we have had a history of making motorcycles that are resilient, reliable and versatile. We have been associated with Indian Armed Forces since in the early 1950s and continue to be the largest supplier of motorcycles to the armed forces till date,” said Royal Enfield president Rudratej Singh at the launch. “The two motorcycles represent our pride of partnering with the men and women who guard our skies and our land.”
To be sure, Classic Signals 350 is only cosmetically different from the Classic 350. The motorcycle continues to be powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder 346cc carburetted mill that makes 19.8 BHP at the crank and sends a peak torque of 28NM to the rear wheel. The dual-channel ABS is a welcome addition, though, as the motorcycle’s dual discs have often been found wanting for outright stopping power.
That said, every Classic Signals 350 motorcycle will be one-of-its-kind. Each will sport its production number stenciled on the fuel tank. The blacked-out treatment of the engine, exhaust, and tan seats simply extend the novelty value, as do a dedicated collection of gear and over 40 accessories.
