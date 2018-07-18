BMW Motorrad launches BMW G310 R and G310 GS in India; price and features

The engine for the two bikes was developed in collaboration with TVS and is identical to the one on the Apache RR 310 (Photo: BMW)

German automaker BMW Motorrad launched two of its smallest offerings, the BMW G310 R and G310 GS bikes in India at Rs2.99 lakh and Rs3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) on Wednesday. Pre-bookings for the bikes have been under way for nearly a month now, at an amount of Rs50,000.

The two motorcycles are powered by the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that creates 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine was developed in collaboration with TVS and is identical to the one on the Apache RR 310. The two bikes also share the same 6-speed gearbox along with the chassis. The G310R reaches a top speed of 145kph while the G130GS reaches 143kph.

The two bikes also share the same 41mm upside-down front fork and rear monoshock suspension. The difference lies in the travel, with the GS providing 180mm of travel, and the wheel size. The G310R comes with 17-inch wheels at the front and back while the G310GS comes with a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Both bikes will come with dual-channel ABS as standard. BMW Motorrad will manufacture the two bikes at TVS’ Hosur plant.

The two bikes feature a naked design inspired from other roadsters in the BMW Motorrad stable, like the BMW R nineT and BMW S1000R. The design and specifications will also put the two bikes in the category dominated by the KTM 390 Duke, which is priced at Rs2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).