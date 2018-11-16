Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison

The Jawa 42 is expected to give the category favourite Royal Enfield Classic 350 a run for its money.

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, brought back the iconic Jawa Motorcycles after their absence of nearly 20 years on Thursday. While the subsidiary, led by the three “Amigos”, including Anand Mahindra, Boman Rustom Irani and Anupam Thareja, introduced three bikes, the Jawa 42 is expected to give the category favourite Royal Enfield Classic 350 a run for its money. Here’s how the two motorcycles compare.

Engine:

The Jawa 42 is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine in a double-cradle chassis, generating 27bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. This is mated to a six-speed transmission. The Classic 350 has a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine nested in a single downtube chassis, with the engine as a stressed member. It produces 19.8 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed transmission. Both motorcycles come with kick and electric start mechanisms.

The fuel delivery inside Jawa 42’s engine takes place via a fuel injection system whereas the Classic 350 uses a 29mm constant vacuum carburettor.

Dimensions/Weight:

The Jawa 42 measures 1369 mm wheel-to-wheel, and is 1165mm tall. It has a kerb weight of 170 kg. The Classic 350 has a wheelbase of 1370 mm, height of 1090 mm and kerb weight of 192 kg.

Suspension:

The Jawa 42 has telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and twin shock hydraulic with gas canister at the rear. The Classic 350 also comes with telescopic forks at the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preloads at the rear.

Brakes:

While the Jawa 42 comes with 280 mm discs with ABS at the front and 153 mm drums at the back, the Classic 350 is stopped with 280 mm and 153 mm discs at the front and back respectively.

Tyres:

The Jawa 42 is shod with 18-inch 90/90 tyres at the front and 17-inch 120/80 tyres at the rear. The Classic 350 has 19-inch 90/90 tyre at the front and 18-inch 110/90 tyre at the rear.

Price:

The Jawa 42 is priced at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).