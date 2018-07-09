JLR sales rise 0.9% to 52,049 cars in June
While sales of Jaguar cars grew 6.41% in June, that of Land Rover declined 1.5% in the same period
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 0.9% increase in global sales at 52,049 units in June against 51,591 units in the same month last year.
Sales of the Jaguar brand of vehicles in June were at 16,328 units, a growth of 6.41%, the company said in a regulatory filing. Land Rover sales declined by 1.5% to 35,721 units in June 2018, it added. “Land Rover sales declined slightly in June as China waited for the welcome reduction in import tariffs as of July.
This was largely offset by increases in sales in the UK, the US and our overseas region,” Jaguar Land Rover chief commercial officer Felix Brautigam said. Jaguar Land Rover total retail sales in first quarter of this fiscal were at 145,510 units, up 5.9% year-on-year.
