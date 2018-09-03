Mahindra Marazzo launched in India at Rs 9.9 lakh, to take on Innova Crysta, Ertiga

Mahindra Marazzo’s design has been heavily influenced by the Shark. Photo: Mahindra

Mahindra’s latest MPV, the Mahindra Marazzo, was launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 9.9 lakh. The MPV is pitted against established contenders in the segment like the Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Honda Mobilio and Tata Hexa. The Mahindra Marazzo is currently available in four diesel variants, namely the M2, M4, M6 and M8, although Mahindra has hinted at a petrol variant coming up in the next two years.

And here it is.. the #Marazzo reveal...Bravo to the team for conceptualising such a power packed entry.. pic.twitter.com/cDmV1O9g6u — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 3, 2018

Technical specifications

The Mahindra Marazzo has a 1.5 litre four-cylinder diesel engine at its heart that churns out 121bhp of power and produces a peak torque of 300Nm between 1750 and 2500rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and there’s no automatic transmission on offer for now. However, Mahindra has stated that the automatic transmission will roll out with the petrol offering in 2020, after the BSVI norms are applicable. Mahindra claims the Marazzo will guzzle a litre of diesel every 17.6km.

Design

The Marazzo’s design has been developed from scratch by Mahindra in collaboration with Pininfarina in Italy; the company has spent almost $200 million for the same. The design influences of the Marazzo can be attributed to the Shark – the grille, taillight and the shark fin antenna all resemble the sea creature. It is also important to note that this the largest footprint on any Mahindra model to date.

The Marazzo comes with double barrel projector headlamps with cornering, LED fog lamps, LED daytime running lights and diamond cut 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

The Marazzo comes in 7 and 8-seater layouts – the 7-seat variant features captain seats in the middle row while the 8-seat variant comes with 40:20:40 split bench seats.

The cabin features a dual-tone black and white dashboard, multi-function steering wheel, dual-pod instrument cluster, aircraft style handbrake, glossy centre panel and LED accentuated speed-dials.

Mahindra Marazzo’s roof mounted central cooling system. Photo: Mahindra

A unique feature of the Marazzo is that it comes with a roof mounted central cooling system for the rear seats, which is a segment first.

Other niceties include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, auto climate control, Mahindra Telematics, cruise control and more.