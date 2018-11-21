Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India, prices start ₹51.87 lakh

Ducati Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike. Photo: Ducati

New Delhi: Ducati Motor Holding SpA launched Wednesday the Panigale V4 R in India priced at ₹51.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Only five of these superbikes will be sold in the country, bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in the country, the bikemaker said in a statement. For bookings made before 30 November, deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2019. For all bookings after that, deliveries will be made in the second quarter of next year.

“After the overwhelming response of Panigale V4 in India, we are confident that the Panigale V4 R will disrupt the racing and riding experience of biking enthusiasts in India,” Ducati managing director Sergi Canovas said.

Merged with the essence of the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s racing DNA, Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike which will definitely set a new paradigm in the motorcycle industry, he added.

Powered by a 998-cc engine, the Panigale V4 R features a race-grade suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swing-arm with an adjustable four-position axle.

Ducati has dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.