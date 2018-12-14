Kia Motors, MG Motor debut at Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai

The Kia Sportage SUV at the Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai. Photo: Autocar

Mumbai: The 13th edition of the Autocar Performance Show commenced in Mumbai on Thursday, with two international brands—Kia Motors of Korea and MG Motor of the UK—showcasing some of their cars on their debut at the four-day long event. While Kia has brought in the hot Stinger four-door and the Sportage SUV, the MG Motor has put up glimpse of its model line-up, a release said.

The other automobile makers, who are displaying their car models include Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Lexus, Volvo, Jeep, Skoda, Hyundai, BMW Mini, Renault, Honda, Maruti Suzuki Arena, Ford, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan and Toyota.

BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Kawasaki, Triumph Motorcycles, TVS Motor, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Motoroyale Kinetic, are among the motorcycle makers participating in the show, it said.

Another major attraction at this year’s show is the Supercar Gallery powered by Throttle97 (Mumbai’s largest supercar group), which will house models such as the Ferrari 488, Aston Martin DB11 and an Audi R8 V10, as well as Mahindra’s Formula E Season 5 race car the M5 Electro, among others, as per the release.

Additionally, the 2018 show also brings in another first in the form of a two-wheeler dynamometer, it said, adding an estimated one lakh visitors are expected to throng the show over the course of four days.