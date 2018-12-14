Kia Motors, MG Motor debut at Autocar Performance Show in Mumbai
Kia Motors has put on display the Stinger and Sportage SUV and MG Motor its entire India line-up at the Autocar Performance show in Mumbai
Mumbai: The 13th edition of the Autocar Performance Show commenced in Mumbai on Thursday, with two international brands—Kia Motors of Korea and MG Motor of the UK—showcasing some of their cars on their debut at the four-day long event. While Kia has brought in the hot Stinger four-door and the Sportage SUV, the MG Motor has put up glimpse of its model line-up, a release said.
The other automobile makers, who are displaying their car models include Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Lexus, Volvo, Jeep, Skoda, Hyundai, BMW Mini, Renault, Honda, Maruti Suzuki Arena, Ford, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan and Toyota.
BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Kawasaki, Triumph Motorcycles, TVS Motor, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Motoroyale Kinetic, are among the motorcycle makers participating in the show, it said.
Another major attraction at this year’s show is the Supercar Gallery powered by Throttle97 (Mumbai’s largest supercar group), which will house models such as the Ferrari 488, Aston Martin DB11 and an Audi R8 V10, as well as Mahindra’s Formula E Season 5 race car the M5 Electro, among others, as per the release.
Additionally, the 2018 show also brings in another first in the form of a two-wheeler dynamometer, it said, adding an estimated one lakh visitors are expected to throng the show over the course of four days.
More From Auto »
- Ahead of Harrier launch, Tata Motors to hike car prices by up to ₹40,000 from 1 January 2019
- Honda Cars to increase vehicle prices from January
- Haryana goes all out to keep Maruti Suzuki invested
- TVS rolls out 50,000th BMW G 310 bike from Hosur plant
- Rural focus drives Hero MotoCorp, but inherent risks linger
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Markets yet to warm up to KEC International’s record order book
- Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas shares are low on fuel
- Overhang of capacity constraints lifts for ACC, Ambuja Cements
- Stock market traders fall for the ‘buy rural’ narrative, once again
- Continuing volume momentum puts Indian ports in a good position