BMW appoints Vikram Pawah as CEO of Australia business
Vikram Pawah remains committed to the Indian market in his expanded role, BMW says, even as Hans-Christian Baertels takes charge as acting president of BMW India
New Delhi: German luxury automaker BMW AG has appointed its India head Vikram Pawah as chief executive of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand with effect from 1 August. Pawah, 47, has additionally been promoted as chairman of BMW Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market in his expanded role, BMW Group India said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hans-Christian Baertels, director (finance and administration) at BMW Group India, will take over as the acting president, BMW said.
“Pawah brings excellent preconditions to lead BMW Group operations in India and Australia,” said Hildegard Wortmann, senior vice president (Asia Pacific) at BMW Group. Under Pawah’s leadership, BMW Group India has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in the Indian luxury car market, he added.
Pawah joined BMW Group India in January 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry. In the past, he has held multiple leadership positions at Honda Cars in Australia and India, and Harley-Davidson India.
More From Auto »
- Non-compliant BS-VI vehicles sale, manufacturing should stop from April 2020: govt to SC
- Suzuki Motorcycle to invest ₹600 crore in its second India plant
- BMW Motorrad launches BMW G310 R and G310 GS in India; price and features
- Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid ‘flying taxi’ at Farnborough
- Maruti to roll out new entry-level car in 2020
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- New antenna to accelerate data speeds on mobile devices
- What made Kalyan Jewellers withdraw its Amitabh Bachchan advertisement
- Honor 9N launched in India; special offer with Jio, specifications and price
- As Pakistan goes to polls, it’s more of the same for India
- News In Numbers: Iran becomes India’s No. 2 oil supplier
Mark to Market »
- There’s a spring in Bata India’s step
- Hindustan Zinc needs a sign, a reversal in metal prices will do
- With Reliance Jio in no mood to relent, losses to mount for Indian telcos
- Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market cap
- Bajaj Auto’s dismal Q1 results builds a case for FY2019 earnings cut