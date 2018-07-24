BMW appoints Vikram Pawah as CEO of Australia business

BMW India president Vikram Pawah. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/ Mint

New Delhi: German luxury automaker BMW AG has appointed its India head Vikram Pawah as chief executive of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand with effect from 1 August. Pawah, 47, has additionally been promoted as chairman of BMW Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market in his expanded role, BMW Group India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hans-Christian Baertels, director (finance and administration) at BMW Group India, will take over as the acting president, BMW said.

“Pawah brings excellent preconditions to lead BMW Group operations in India and Australia,” said Hildegard Wortmann, senior vice president (Asia Pacific) at BMW Group. Under Pawah’s leadership, BMW Group India has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in the Indian luxury car market, he added.

Pawah joined BMW Group India in January 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry. In the past, he has held multiple leadership positions at Honda Cars in Australia and India, and Harley-Davidson India.