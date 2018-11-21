Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 launched, prices start Rs 7.44 lakh: Features, specifications

This is Ertiga’s first major revamp since it first came out, in 2012. Photo: Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the all-new Ertiga MPV in India. The 2018 variant of the Ertiga starts at Rs 7,44,000 for the base petrol LXi variant (ex-showroom). This is the first time Ertiga has received a major revamp ever since its introduction in the Indian market since 2012. The Ertiga comes in two engine variants, 1.3L DDIS diesel and 1.5L K15B petrol, as well as two transmission choices of 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (2018): Variants and pricing

Petrol:

LXi: Rs 7,44,000

VXi: Rs 8,16,000

ZXi: Rs 8,99,000

ZXi+: Rs 9,50,000

Petrol Automatic:

VXi: Rs 9,18,000

ZXi: Rs 9,95,000

Diesel:

LDi: Rs 8,84,000

VDi: Rs 9,56,000

ZDi: Rs 10,39,000

ZDi+: Rs 10,90,000

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (2018): Features and specifications

The new Ertiga has received a significant facelift—it is visibly at par with the looks of its main contenders, the Mahindra Marazzo and Honda BR-V. It is more squared-off on the front, with a more aggressive grille and headlamps. The rear-end also gets a facelift, with tail lamps that extend all the way to the spoiler.

is The new Ertiga is more squared-off on the front, with a more aggressive grille and headlamps.

The dimensions of the Ertiga have also grown—the length has increased by 99mm, the width by 40mm and the height by 5mm. The wheelbase, however, has remained the same at 2,740mm.

Despite the bump in external dimensions, boot space has shrunk. It now stands at 32L.

At the heart of this MPV are two engines, one new and one old.

The petrol motor is the all-new 1.5L inline-four K15B producing 103bhp of power and 138Nm of torque. This is mated with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions.

The diesel engine remains the same—1.3-litre DDiS which produces 90hp and 200Nm of torque and is mated with only a five-speed manual.

The company claims it offers best-in-class fuel efficiency with 10% more returns on mileage. The manual petrol variant makes 19.34kmpl while the automatic makes 18.69kmpl. The diesel model offers 25.47 kmpl.

The inside of the Ertiga has also received a more contemporary treatment. It is now at par with its other Maruti siblings in terms of cabin niceties which include a new dashboard, infotainment system capable of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (only on the top trim), instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, Cruise Control and faux wood inserts. Other

It comes in five paints jobs— Pearl Metallic Auburn Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Real Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White and Metallic Silky Silver