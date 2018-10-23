New Hyundai Santro launched in India, prices start Rs 3.89 lakh

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is priced at Rs 3.89 lakh.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched the all new Santro car in India. The Hyundai Santro comes in five variants, namely Dlite, Era, Magna, Asta and Sportz while the prices start at Rs 3,89,900.

The Santro has made a comeback after being discontinued in 2015 and will replace the Eon in the company’s line-up to take the company’s top entry level hatch spot. The car continues to carry the same fan following even after 20 years of its initial launch in 1997 and has received 23,500 bookings so far.

Hyundai Santro: Full pricing

Santro Dlite(MT): Rs 3,89,900

Santro Era(MT): Rs 4,24,900

Santro Magna (MT): Rs 4,57,900

Santro Magna (AT): Rs 5,18,900

Santro Magna (CNG): 5,23,900

Santro Sportz(MT): Rs 4,99,900

Santro Sportz(AT): Rs 5,46,900

Santro Sportz(CNG): Rs 5,64,900

Santro Asta (MT): Rs 5,45,900

Hyundai Santro: Specifications

The Santro comes in three engine options—manual, automatic and CNG. The petrol engine has a 1.1 litre, four cylinder petrol engine that makes 68bhp and 99Nm of peak torque. The CNG engine, on the other hand, generates 59bhp and delivers 20.3kmpl fuel economy.

Although the car follows the same tall-boy stance, the dimensions and looks have changed dramatically from the previous model. It’s now 45 mm longer and has a wheelbase of 3610 mm while it will ride on 14-inch steel wheels. The design cues are now more angular than rounded.

The Santro Dlite is the most bare basic variant of all. It comes with no power steering or electric windows but has driver’s side airbag and ABS with electronic brake distribution. The variant that sits just above it, the Santro Era, comes with power steering and AC with heater. These two variants come with manual transmission only.

The Santro Magna receives rear AC vents, power windows and 2DIN stereo with AUX, USB and Bluetooth while the Sportz variant receives steering mounted controls, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger and a touchscreen infotainment head unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and mirror link enabled. These two variants come in manual, automatic and CNG variants.

The Santro Asta, the top of the line model, has a reverse camera, rear washer and wiper.

The new Santro comes in seven colours—Imperial Beige, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Polar White and Stardust.