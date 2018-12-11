Automobili Pininfarina names first hypercar Battista

Bought by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd in December 2015 for €168 million, Pininfarina is one of the world’s leading automotive design and specialist production companies. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Sustainable luxury car brand, Automobili Pininfarina on Tuesday christened its first car, so far codenamed PF0, as Pininfarina Battista. After numerous private viewings in the USA and Europe, the luxury electric hypercar will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in mid-March next year.

Named after Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company that he started in 1930, only 150 units of the all-electric hypercar will be designed and hand-built at Pininfarina S.p.A in Cambiano, Italy, under the supervision of Paulo Pininfarina, Battista’s grandson and current Pininfarina chairman.

Bought by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd in December 2015 for €168 million, Pininfarina is one of the world’s leading automotive design and specialist production companies. The Pininfarina Battista, and the creation of Automobili Pininfarina, were announced earlier this year.

“This is genuinely a dream come true. My grandfather always had the vision that one day there would be a stand-alone range of Pininfarina-branded cars. This hypercar will boast world-beating performance, technology innovation and of course elegant styling. For me, we simply had to call it Battista. His dream becomes reality today as we link our glorious past with the future of motoring”, said Paulo Pininfarina.

“We are really proud and grateful that Paolo and his family have allowed Battista’s name to be given to what will be a beautiful, elegant and technologically game-changing car. That is so appropriate for a car branded Pininfarina as these are core elements that have defined Pininfarina’s legendary automotive design for nearly 90 years. Now we hope to respectfully work with that legacy and deliver a stunning car that is worthy of his name”, said Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group.

Claiming to be the world’s first fully-electric luxury hypercar, and the fastest and most powerful Italian-built car, the Pininfarina Battista makes 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm, and can accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds.

The firm claims it is faster than a Formula 1 car, and break the 250 mph top speed barrier, with a range of 300 miles.

A sum of €20 million will be invested in the new brand to underpin the design, development and production of the Pininfarina Battista and the future range of Automobili Pininfarina cars at Pininfarina.