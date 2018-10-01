Hyundai sales up 1% in September at 62,757 units

Domestic sales declined 4.5% to 47,781 units last month as compared to 50,028 units in September 2017. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 1% increase in total sales at 62,757 units in September.

The company had sold 62,285 units in September last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 4.5% to 47,781 units last month as compared to 50,028 units in September 2017.

Exports grew 22.2% in September to 14,976 units as against 12,257 units in the year-ago month.

“Despite some ongoing market challenges, we expect this festival season will induce positive sentiment among customers and the industry would witness a strong positive growth,” Hyundai Motor India National sales head Vikas Jain said.