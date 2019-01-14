Vehicle dispatches decline in December as manufacturers correct inventory at dealerships

Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Automobile manufacturers across categories reduced production and dispatch of the vehicles to dealerships in December in order to correct unsold inventory with dealers. As a consequence, wholesale delivery of passenger vehicles declined by 0.4% year on year to 238,692 units, as sales of passenger car fell by 2% y-o-y to 155,159 units and utility vehicles declined by 2.3% y-o-y to 65,506 units, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Retail sales of automobiles remained subdued since August due to worsening macroeconomic factors and vehicle makers piled on inventory expecting customers to come back during the festive season.

According to Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM, sales were down since manufacturers had to reduce the stock of vehicles at dealerships because the festive season was subdued due to higher fuel prices and lack of credit availability.

“The third quarter has not been good for vehicle sales. We didn’t see customers coming to showrooms. So adjustments needed to be done. However, the inventory level is now around 30-35 days, which is substantially lower,” added Wadhera.

The liquidity crisis in NBFCs continues to impact availability of credit for fleet owners and the sales of medium and heavy trucks fell by 20.7% year on year to 31,299 units during December. Growth in light commercial vehicle sales slowed to 4.11% year on year to 44,685 units. Total commercial vehicle sales declined by 7.8% y-o-y to 75,984 units during the month.

“We expect to grow in the next fiscal year, but it won’t be as good as last year. The availability of funds will impact growth,” added Wadhera.SIAM though did not revise its sales growth projections made earlier this fiscal year for any of the categories.

Motorcycle sales increased by just 0.6% y-o-y to 793,061 units while scooters declined by 6% y-o-y to 406,137 units as overall sales of two-wheelers declined by 2.2% y-o-y to 1,259,026 units the during the month.