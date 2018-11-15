Jawa is back: Here’s a look at the line-up

The Forty Two is a quirky classic—with its offset speedometer and bar-end mirrors, and understated paint schemes.

Classic Legends, the subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra relaunched Jawa Motorcycles in India in three new variants on Thursday—the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Perak. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two will retail at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh respectively. The Perak priced at Rs 1.89 lakh will be available later next year. All prices here are ex-showroom Delhi.

“This whole journey is a sheer result of serendipity, pronoia and that gut feeling,” said Anupam Thareja, one of the three “Amigos” responsible for the revival of the Czech brand, the other two being Anand Mahindra and Boman Irani.

Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are powered by the same 293cc liquid cooled engine with dual overhead camshafts which produce 27bhp of power and 28Nm of torque. The single-cylinder engine is designed in a way to resemble the original two-stroke motor. It is mated to a six-speed transmission and is Bharat Stage VI ready. The bikes are fitted with twin exhaust ports. All bikes are made at the Mahindra plant in Pithampur.

The bikes have 18-inch wheel on the front and 17-inch on the back. These are shod with MRF rubber— 90/90 on the front and 120/80 at the rear.

The bikes get 280mm discs with ABS on the front and the 153mm drum at the rear. The front gets a telescopic hydraulic fork suspension while the rear gets a gas canister, twin shock hydraulic. Both bikes have the tank capacity of 14L.

Here’s where the similarities end and the differences begin.

The original: Jawa

With the Jawa, Classic Legends has chosen to stick with the ethos that defined the Czech motorcycle—simple, rugged and reliable. So much so that they named the motorcycle after the first Jawa that was produced in 1929. No prefix, no suffix.

The speedometer sits aflush with the headlight module on the Jawa.

The Jawa, then, is decidedly retro—a hark back to the 1970s. The maroon paint scheme, chrome-garnished fuel tank and pinstripes at all the right places come together in just the right, classic proportions. The motorcycle can be had in black and grey, too, but you wouldn’t do that—not with that old-school headlight nacelle that wants to be maroon.

Jawa Forty Two: Yes, it’s the answer

According to Thareja, the Jawa Forty Two is the personification of what Jawa would have evolved into if it had remained in continuous production.

Jawa Forty Two’s understate paint scheme in

The Forty Two is a quirky classic—with its offset speedometer and bar-end mirrors, and understated paint schemes. There isn’t a nacelle upfront, like on the Jawa, but a simple round headlight sitting flush at the top of the front forks.

If there was any motorcycle that could underscore the “retro modern” moniker, the Forty Two is it

The Perak stands out. ‘Nuff said

Standing next to the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two at the unveiling in Mumbai today, the Perak occupied a space of it’s own—and commanded it’s own paparazzi.

And why shouldn’t it? Just look at it! A true-blue European bobber in matte black flesh, the Perak is anti-social. It has space for one (a cantilever seat), demands commitment (drag bars, bar-end mirrors), and commands attention despite its familiar Jawa goemetry.

It also gets a 350cc engine when it’s launched next year.

Colours and availability

The dealerships are ready, but not open for customers. 64 dealerships will be opened across major cities by early next month while test drive and delivery are expected to start by February 2019.

The Jawa will be available in three colours—Jawa Black, Jawa Maroon and Jawa Grey.

The Forty Two will come in six colours—Hally’s Teal, Galactic Green, Starlight Blue, Lumos Lime, Nebula Blue and Comet Red.